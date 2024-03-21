The general manager and the production manager were detained at the factory at 5pm before being taken to the Seri Alam police headquarters. (DoE Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA: The general manager and the production manager of an oleochemical factory in the Pasir Gudang industrial area have been detained after the factory allegedly polluted Sungai Tukang Batu in Johor.

The factory allegedly released industrial effluents into public drains, which later polluted the river, according to Bernama.

Johor environment department director Famey Yusoff said the two men, aged 44 and 38, were detained at the factory at 5pm today before being taken to the Seri Alam police headquarters.

“The case is being investigated under the Environmental Quality (Industrial Effluents) Regulations 2009,” he said.

Famey said the department received complaints from the public of white-coloured industrial effluents being discharged into drains and subsequently into the river on March 18.

The department’s Pasir Gudang branch then launched an investigation and found that there were still white-coloured, foaming industrial effluents there the following day.

They also received complaints of a discharge of black-coloured water at the same location today, he said.