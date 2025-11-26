France’s Macron to visit China next week

Emmanuel Macron is expected to raise economic and trade matters during the meeting with Xi Jinping, as France takes over the G7 presidency next year. (EPA Images pic)

PARIS : French President Emmanuel Macron will make a state visit to China from Dec 3 to 5, travelling first to Beijing and then to the southwestern city of Chengdu, his office said Wednesday.

Macron is to meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping during the visit – his first to the country since April 2023 – “in line with his desire to maintain a constant and demanding dialogue with China,” the Elysee Palace said, after Xi visited France in May 2024.

“The major issues of the strategic partnership between France and China will be addressed, as well as several major international issues and areas of cooperation to resolve the global challenges of our time,” the Elysee added.

Macron is expected to raise economic and trade matters, as France takes over the G7 presidency next year.

The group of industrialised democracies, of which China is not a member, is currently chaired by Canada.

Macron’s visit follows the return this week of two giant pandas loaned to France by China, who were flown back to their ancestral home to retire at the Chengdu panda sanctuary.

Before they departed, a Chinese embassy official promised new bears would soon be dispatched to make up for the popular pair leaving.