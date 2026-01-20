China-North Korea trade recovers to near pre-pandemic levels

China is North Korea’s largest trading partner and a vital source of diplomatic, economic and political support for the isolated nuclear state. (AFP pic)

BEIJING : China’s trade with North Korea surged to near pre-pandemic levels last year, Beijing customs data showed, spurred by rising imports from China.

Trade between the two countries rose 25.4% year-on-year, according to the General Administration of Customs, totalling US$2.73 billion — the highest since 2019.

China is North Korea’s largest trading partner and a vital source of diplomatic, economic and political support for the isolated nuclear state.

Chinese people used to make up the bulk of foreign tourists and business visitors to North Korea before it sealed its borders in early 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Trade between China and North Korea slumped during those years, but gradually picked up from 2022.

North Korea imported US$257.4 million worth of goods from China in December, up from nearly US$243.6 million the previous month, data released Sunday showed.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un told China’s President Xi Jinping in September that it was his “steadfast will” to “steadily develop” bilateral relations.

Kim made the comments during a rare foreign visit to Beijing, his most important ally, which saw him join Russia’s Vladimir Putin alongside Xi at a massive military parade commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

Xi told Kim then that the two countries should strengthen coordination on international affairs and “safeguard their common interests”, Chinese state media reported.

Kim also hailed “friendly and cooperative” ties with China in October as he hosted Premier Li Qiang and other foreign dignitaries for celebrations marking 80 years of North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party.