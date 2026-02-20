Malaysia’s total trade reaches RM272.37bil in January 2026

Electrical and electronic products remained the largest contributor to exports with a 48% share in January 2026.

PETALING JAYA : Malaysia’s trade performance reached the highest level ever recorded for January since 1990, with total trade reaching RM272.37 billion, up by 12.6% compared with the same period last year.

In a statement today, the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) said exports increased to RM146.87 billion and imports to RM125.5 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of RM21.37 billion, a 483.9% surge compared to January 2025.

Electrical and electronic (E&E) products remained the largest contributor to exports with a 48% share, following a significant export surge of 39.5% to RM70.53 billion.

“This performance is consistent with the rise in global demand for semiconductors, driven by rapid advancements in artificial intelligence applications and continuous technology upgrade cycles,” Matrade said.

Matrade CEO Abu Bakar Yusof said this underscored the “resilience and global competitiveness of Malaysian exporters”.

“The surge in E&E exports, particularly in semiconductors, including electronic integrated circuits, strategically positions Malaysia to capitalise on the projected 26.3% expansion in the global semiconductor market this year.”

Matrade said Malaysia recorded double-digit growth across nearly all major export markets, with exports to Asean, the US, China, the EU and Taiwan collectively accounting for 68.2% of the nation’s total exports in January.

“Exports to the US achieved double-digit growth for the second consecutive month, rising by 33.9% to RM23.1 billion, marking the highest value ever recorded in history for the month of January.

“Similarly, exports to China saw a double-digit increase of 16.1% to RM15.47 billion, while exports to Taiwan surged by 79.4% to RM9.93 billion, representing the highest monthly value ever recorded,” it said.