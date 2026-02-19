Australia rejects foreign threats after claim of China interference

Some HungryPanda riders in Australia reportedly said police in China called them or warned their families not to join protests. (HungryPanda pic)

SYDNEY : Australia condemned foreign harassment of its residents Thursday after a media report alleged Chinese police had pressured food delivery riders in the country.

Public broadcaster ABC said some Chinese riders with food delivery service HungryPanda in Australia were in a dispute over their pay and conditions.

They discussed protest plans in a group chat on Chinese messaging app WeChat, the ABC said.

Some riders reportedly said police in China then called them directly or warned them through their families not to get involved in protests.

HungryPanda, an Asian food delivery firm founded by a Chinese international student in Britain in 2017, did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

“The Australian Government does not tolerate surveillance, harassment, or threats towards any Australian citizens or individuals lawfully in Australia,” said a spokesperson for the department of home affairs.

Australia’s counter foreign interference taskforce was “aware” of the ABC report on HungryPanda riders, the spokesperson said, declining, however, to comment on individual cases.

An unnamed government source told the ABC that the Chinese police may have been trying to prevent Chinese nationals getting involved in protests abroad, or to help the company for some reason.

Australia’s spy service said it would not comment on the case.

In its annual threat assessment last year, the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation said “multiple foreign regimes” attempt to monitor, harass and intimidate Australians and Australian residents.

This month, Australia’s federal police charged two Chinese nationals with foreign interference, accusing them of spying on a Buddhist group at the behest of police in China.

The Chinese embassy in Canberra was also asked for its reaction to the HungryPanda report.