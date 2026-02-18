Veteran diplomat Salim Hashim dies at 76

Born in Segamat, Johor, Salim Hashim joined the foreign ministry as an assistant secretary in 1973, and had an extensive and distinguished career in the diplomatic service. (Wisma Putra Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Former Malaysian high commissioner to the UK, Australia, Singapore and Brunei, Salim Hashim, died today at the age of 76.

His nephew, Dr Hishamshah Ibrahim, said in a Facebook post that the veteran diplomat died this morning at Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Hospital in Serdang, Selangor.

Salim was laid to rest at the Muslim cemetery in Presint 20, Putrajaya, at 4.35pm, following funeral prayers.

The foreign ministry also extended its condolences to his family in a Facebook post.

“Condolences to the family of the late Salim Hashim from everyone at Wisma Putra. May Allah shower His mercy upon his spirit and place him among the faithful,” said the ministry.

Born in Segamat, Johor, Salim joined the foreign ministry as an assistant secretary in 1973, and had an extensive and distinguished career in the diplomatic service.

He served as high commissioner to Brunei from 1994 to 1997, followed by his posting to Singapore from 1997 to 2001.

He subsequently served as high commissioner to the UK from 2001 to 2002, and later to Australia from 2005 to 2007.