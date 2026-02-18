Law expert moots Singapore’s GRC model for KL local elections

Constitutional law expert Shad Saleem Faruqi said Singapore’s ‘group representation constituency’ model may help ensure diverse representation in urban areas.

PETALING JAYA : A constitutional law expert has proposed that Singapore’s group representation constituency (GRC) system be considered as a model for the proposed local elections in Kuala Lumpur.

Shad Saleem Faruqi acknowledged that critics often argue against such polls along communal lines but said this is not a reason to avoid discussing local elections altogether.

He suggested that if reform is considered, Malaysia could study systems such as Singapore’s group representation constituencies, where teams of candidates are elected together to reflect the diversity of a community.

Shad Saleem said such an approach may help ensure diverse representation in urban areas.

“This is not only about ethnicity, (but) it is (also) about making sure the needs of people living in Kuala Lumpur are properly represented,” he was quoted by The Straits Times as saying.

Introduced in 1988, Singapore’s GRC model requires teams of three to six candidates per team, with at least one from a minority ethnic group like the Malay or Indian communities.

GRCs contrast with single-member constituencies (SMCs) by electing teams rather than individuals, using a block voting system where the winning team takes all seats. Voters cast one vote for an entire slate, promoting multiracial teams and moderate campaigning.

Designed to prevent ethnic enclaves and guarantee parliamentary diversity amid Singapore’s multiracial society, it aligns with ethnic housing quotas. However, critics argue that the GRC model entrenches incumbents and raises barriers for smaller parties needing full teams.

Debates over local government elections have resurfaced after reports that a feasibility study is under way for an election to choose the mayor of Kuala Lumpur.

The call for the revival of local elections was raised again last year by a DAP leader following the abrupt departure of Kuala Lumpur mayor Maimunah Sharif a little over a year after being appointed.

Proponents of local elections argue that such polls would ensure more transparent governance. However, detractors tend to argue along communal lines, insisting that one ethnic group would end up monopolising posts, leading to possible racial conflicts.

In December, PKR’s Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad had, along with six other Pakatan Harapan MPs, proposed the introduction of a council system comprising councillors nominated by Kuala Lumpur MPs and chaired by the mayor.

Parti Sosialis Malaysia, however, opposed the idea on grounds that it would shut residents out of deciding who represents them, as the MPs would choose the nominees, while residents would merely be voting for those selected.