Doubles title assured as 2 Malaysian pairs enter final of Syed Modi Cup

Kang Khai Xing-Aaron Tai and Chia Weijie-Lwi Sheng Hao set up the all-Malaysian final in Lucknow, India.

Kang Khai Xing-Aaron Tai advanced to the final after defeating the Russian pair Rodion Alimov-Maksim Ogloblin 21-15, 22-20. (Bernama pic)
Malaysia has already confirmed the men’s doubles title at the Syed Modi International Badminton Championships after two national pairs, Kang Khai Xing-Aaron Tai and Chia Weijie-Lwi Sheng Hao, set up an all-Malaysian final in Lucknow, India.

In the semi-final action of the Super 300 tournament today, Khai Xing-Aaron advanced after defeating the Russian pair Rodion Alimov-Maksim Ogloblin 21-15, 22-20.

Their compatriots, Weijie-Sheng Hao, also clinched a victory when they bounced back in a three-game battle to overcome another national pair, Faiq Haziq Masawi-Lok Hong Quan, 21-5, 16-21, 21-17.

Meanwhile, the hopes of the national women’s doubles pair, Ong Xin Yee-Carmen Ting, to reach the final stage were dashed after they were frustrated by the pair from India, Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Pullela, losing 11-21, 15-21.

