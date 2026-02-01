Injury forces Jin Wei to retire at Thai Masters final

Goh Jin Wei has made badminton history by becoming the first Malaysian women’s singles player to reach a World Super 300 final. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Goh Jin Wei narrowly missed creating badminton history as the first Malaysian women’s singles player to lift a World Tour Super 300 title after being forced to retire due to injury in the Thailand Masters final.

Ranked world No 68, Jin Wei was trailing 3-6 in the second game after losing the first 8-21 to world No 63 Devika Sihag of India when she signalled to the umpire that she was struggling with an ankle injury and retired at Bangkok’s Nimibutr Stadium.

Fatigue was also evident, as she had played 12 games over her previous four matches, compared with Devika’s eight, over the past five days.

Jin Wei struggled throughout the match, committing numerous unforced errors.

She will take home US$9,500 (RM37,435) as the runner-up. Despite the loss, she has already made history as the first Malaysian women’s singles player to reach a World Super 300 final.

The 26-year-old Penang-born player had dropped in the world rankings after battling stomach ailments in recent years.

Her performance in Bangkok was particularly commendable, having defeated several higher-ranked opponents en route to the final, including national No 1 K Letshanaa in the semi-final.

Jin Wei underwent colectomy surgery in 2019 and faced challenges recovering after part of her intestine was removed.