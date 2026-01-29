Malaysia’s women’s singles players shine at Thailand Masters

(From left) K Letshanaa and Wong Ling Ching are currently Malaysia’s top two women’s singles players.

PETALING JAYA : All three Malaysia’s women’s singles players have booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Thailand Masters.

Malaysia is assured of a semi-final spot in the category as K Letshanaa and Goh Jin Wei will face each other in one of the quarter-final matches.

The other player to make it to the quarter-finals is Wong Ling Ching.

World No 38 shuttler Ling Ching outperformed Denmark’s Julie Dawall Jakobsen, who is ranked five places higher, to win in straight games of 21-18, 21-11 in just 34 minutes at the Nimibutr Stadium in Bangkok.

Tomorrow, Ling Ching will play India’s Isharani Baruah who defeated Sung Shuo Yun of South Korea earlier.

Letshanaa, who is ranked 38th, defeated the much lower-ranked Indian player Shriyanshi Valishetty 21-17, 20-22, 21-19 in a match that lasted 70 minutes.

Letshanaa, who is fresh from a historic semi-final appearance at the Indonesia Open last week, was made to sweat despite her rival being 26 rungs below her.

She will face world No 68 compatriot Jin Wei, who stunned the 37th ranked Han Qian Xi of China 12-21, 21-10, 21-16 in a match that lasted over an hour.