All 3 M’sian women’s singles shuttlers reach 2nd round in Thai Masters

K Letshanaa and Wong Ling Ching will face tougher opponents in the next round.

PETALING JAYA : All three Malaysian women’s singles shuttlers at the Thailand Masters have progressed to the last 16, signalling steady improvement in a category often eliminated in early rounds.

Goh Jin Wei started the ball rolling by defeating Taiwan’s Huang Ching Ping 21-18, 21-23, 21-11 in a match that lasted 50 minutes at the Nimibutr Stadium.

Wong Ling Ching also took three games to beat Indonesia’s Komang Ayu Cahya Dewi 21-16, 27-29, 21-18 in over an hour.

K Letshanaa, fresh from a historic semi-final appearance at the Indonesia Open last week, was again in her element. She beat American player Ishika Jaiswal 21-10, 21-15 in 35 minutes.

Yesterday, men’s doubles shuttlers Nur Azriyn Ayub-Tan Wee Kiong also advanced, defeating India’s Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy-K Sai Pratheek 22-20, 22-20.

Also through to the last 16 are their compatriots, Chia Wei Jie-Lwi Sheng Hao, who defeated Taiwan’s He Zhi Wei-Huang Jui Hsuan 18-21, 21-13, 21-16.

In mixed doubles, Jimmy Wong-Lai Pei Jing beat Korea’s Lee Jong Min-Lee Yu Lim 21-14, 22-24, 21-15 to reach the last 16.

Earlier this morning, men’s singles player Lee Zii Jia cleared his opening round.