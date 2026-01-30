Malaysia guaranteed spot in Thai Masters women’s singles final

Wong Ling Ching defeated Indian shuttler Isharani Baruah 18-21, 21-16, 21-13. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Malaysia is assured of a spot in the women’s singles final of the Thailand Masters, a first for the nation in the World Tour Super 300 event.

World No 42 shuttler Wong Ling Ching defeated India’s 48th ranked Isharani Baruah 18-21, 21-16, 21-13 in a quarter-final match that lasted 64 minutes at the Nimibutr Stadium in Bangkok.

In the last four clash tomorrow, Ling Ching will meet Goh Jin Wei, who upset her higher ranked compatriot K Letshanaa 12-21, 21-17, 21-19 in a match lasting 55 minutes.

The top three Malaysian women’s singles players have shown much improvement after being eliminated in the early rounds of most World Tour championships in the past few years.

Ling Ching and Jin Wei are on track to become the first Malaysian women’s singles players to win a World Tour championship if they win the final on Sunday.