Zii Jia books quarters berth at Thai Masters

Lee Zii Jia will have an uphill task in the last eight match as he faces Indonesia’s Alwi Farhan, who won the Indonesia Masters last week. (EPA Images pic)

PETALING JAYA : National men’s singles shuttler Lee Zii Jia has booked a quarter-final berth at the Thailand Masters today, in what was his best performance since his return from a long injury layoff.

The world No 79 shuttler defeated India’s 60th-ranked Mithun Manjunath 11-21, 21-16, 21-12 in a match that lasted 52 minutes at the Nimibutr Stadium in Bangkok.

This is a major boost for Zii Jia who is attempting a comeback to top level international badminton after being sidelined for six months due to ankle and back injuries.

After being eliminated in the first round at the Malaysia and India Opens earlier this month, Zii Jia showed an improved performance at the Indonesia Masters last week where he managed to make it to the second round before losing.

However, the Paris Olympics bronze medallist and former All England champion will face a tough last eight match in the Thailand Masters as he takes on Indonesia’s Alwi Farhan, who won the Indonesia Masters last week.

Alwi also won the SEA Games gold medal last month.

Also through to the quarter-finals are Malaysia’s men’s doubles pair Chia Wei Jie-Lwi Sheng Hao, who defeated home pair Peeratchai Sukphun-Pakkapon Teeraratsakul 21-14, 15-21, 21-19 in a hard fought 55-minute match.

They can expect an uphill battle in the quarter-final as they face Indonesia’s Leo Rolly Carnando-Bagas Maulana who are ranked much higher than them.

Another pair, Nur Azriyn Ayub-Tan Wee Kiong, booked their last eight slot by defeating Taiwanese duo Lai Po Yu-Tsai Fu Cheng 21-16, 22-20. They will take on China’s Hu Ke Yuan-Lin Xiang Yi tomorrow.

Another men’s singles player Justin Hoh lost in the second round to China’s Zhu Xuan Chen 17-21, 22-20, 9-21.