Birthday girl Jin Wei books final berth in Thailand Masters

Goh Jin Wei defeated compatriot Wong Ling Ching in three games in the women’s singles semi-final at the Thailand Masters today. (EPA Images pic)

PETALING JAYA : National women’s singles shuttler Goh Jin Wei, who turned 26 yesterday, made history by qualifying for the Thailand Masters final after defeating compatriot Wong Ling Ching this evening.

This marks the first time a Malaysian women’s singles player will feature in a World Tour Super 300 final.

Jin Wei, a former Malaysian No 1, overcame the current national second-ranked player Ling Ching 17-21, 21-18, 21-16 in a 57-minute match at Bangkok’s Nimibutr Stadium.

Jin Wei, currently ranked world No 68 after struggling with stomach ailments over the past few years, will face the winner of the other semi-final match between India’s Devika Sihag and Huang Yu Sun from Taiwan.

She defeated several higher-ranked players en route to the final, including national No 1 K Letshanaa in the quarter-final.

The only other Malaysian women’s singles shuttler to win a World Tour title is Ho Yen Mei, who won the Russian Open in 2018, although it was a lower-tier Super 100 championship.

The winners in the singles category will take home US$18,750 (RM73,886), and the runners-up US$9,500 (RM37,435). The semi-finalists will each receive US$3,625 (RM14,285).