Malaysia crash out of Asia team badminton meet in quarter-finals

PETALING JAYA : Malaysia suffered a double blow at the Badminton Asia Team Championships after the men’s and women’s squads were knocked out in the quarter-finals today.

The men’s team lost 0-3 to Japan while their female compatriots were downed by their South Korean rivals by the same margin in Qingdao, China.

Both Japan and Korea were represented by their top players while Malaysia sent its second stringers to the biennial tournament.

Malaysia’s men’s singles player Justin Hoh went down in three games to Japan’s Yushi Tanaka 17-21, 22-20, 11-21 in 66 minutes.

Men’s doubles pair Wan Arif Wan Junaidi-Yap Roy King then lost 14-21, 12-21 to Takuro Hoki-Yugo Kobayashi in a match that lasted just 35 minutes.

Malaysia’s second singles player Aidil Sholeh tried very hard to stop Koki Watanabe, who is ranked 26 rungs above him, from taking the winning point but succumbed 22-20, 11-21, 3-21 in an hour.

It was a similar story in the women’s quarter-final when Korea’s world No 1 shuttler An Se Young beat K Letshanaa with ease with a 21-11, 21-11 win in less than 36 minutes.

Doubles pair Baek Ha Na-Kim Hye Jeong defeated Carmen Ting-Ong Xin Yee 21-13, 21-9 for the second point.

Korea’s second singles player Park Ga Eun then took 44 minutes to beat Wong Ling Ching 21-16, 21-12 to secure the winning point.

Malaysia last won the men’s team championship in 2022 and the silver at the last meet two years ago. The women’s squad has twice won the bronze.