Malaysia fall to Indonesia at Asia team badminton meet

National singles player Justin Hoh gave the Malaysian team a great start by beating Indonesia’s No 3 player Zaki Ubaidillah in straight games but it was not good enough to win the tie. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Malaysia’s men’s team lost to second seeds Indonesia in their final group tie at the Badminton Asia Team Championships (BATC) but still advanced to the quarter-finals.

The national side had already sealed their place in the last eight on Tuesday after a dominant 5-0 win over Myanmar in Qingdao, China.

The top two teams from each of the four groups progress to the knockout stage, with the quarter-final draw to be conducted later tonight.

Malaysia got off to a flying start against Indonesia through the country’s No 2 singles Justin Hoh, who defeated rising star Zaki Ubaidillah 21-16, 21-19 in 46 minutes.

Men’s doubles pair Wan Arif Wan Junaidi-Yap Roy King then doubled Malaysia’s advantage, overcoming Leo Rolly Carnando-Bagas Maulana 21-13, 12-21, 21-13 in a match lasting nearly an hour to put the team 2-0 ahead.

Indonesia fought back through their second singles Prahdiska Bagas Shujiwo, who beat Eogene Ewe 21-12, 14-21, 21-15 to reduce the deficit to 1-2.

Malaysia missed the chance to seal the tie when second doubles pair Choong Hon Jian-Haikal Nazri went down 21-16, 11-21, 19-21 to Raymond Indra-Nikolaus Joaquin in an hour-long contest, allowing the Indonesians to level the score at 2-2.

In the deciding match, third singles Kong Wei Xiang was beaten by the experienced former world champion Anthony Sinisuka Ginting, losing 17-21, 21-13, 16-21 to hand Indonesia the tie.

Meanwhile, Malaysia’s women’s team also booked a place in the quarter-finals despite a 1-4 defeat to China, with both teams advancing as the only two sides in their group. Their quarter-final opponent will be determined following the draw later tonight.