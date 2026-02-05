Malaysia fall to Indonesia at Asia team badminton meet

The national men’s squad lost narrowly to Indonesia in the biennial Badminton Asia Team Championships but still made it to the quarter-finals.

Justin Hoh
National singles player Justin Hoh gave the Malaysian team a great start by beating Indonesia’s No 3 player Zaki Ubaidillah in straight games but it was not good enough to win the tie. (Bernama pic)
PETALING JAYA:
Malaysia’s men’s team lost to second seeds Indonesia in their final group tie at the Badminton Asia Team Championships (BATC) but still advanced to the quarter-finals.

The national side had already sealed their place in the last eight on Tuesday after a dominant 5-0 win over Myanmar in Qingdao, China.

The top two teams from each of the four groups progress to the knockout stage, with the quarter-final draw to be conducted later tonight.

Malaysia got off to a flying start against Indonesia through the country’s No 2 singles Justin Hoh, who defeated rising star Zaki Ubaidillah 21-16, 21-19 in 46 minutes.

Men’s doubles pair Wan Arif Wan Junaidi-Yap Roy King then doubled Malaysia’s advantage, overcoming Leo Rolly Carnando-Bagas Maulana 21-13, 12-21, 21-13 in a match lasting nearly an hour to put the team 2-0 ahead.

Indonesia fought back through their second singles Prahdiska Bagas Shujiwo, who beat Eogene Ewe 21-12, 14-21, 21-15 to reduce the deficit to 1-2.

Malaysia missed the chance to seal the tie when second doubles pair Choong Hon Jian-Haikal Nazri went down 21-16, 11-21, 19-21 to Raymond Indra-Nikolaus Joaquin in an hour-long contest, allowing the Indonesians to level the score at 2-2.

In the deciding match, third singles Kong Wei Xiang was beaten by the experienced former world champion Anthony Sinisuka Ginting, losing 17-21, 21-13, 16-21 to hand Indonesia the tie.

Meanwhile, Malaysia’s women’s team also booked a place in the quarter-finals despite a 1-4 defeat to China, with both teams advancing as the only two sides in their group. Their quarter-final opponent will be determined following the draw later tonight.

