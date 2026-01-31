Mertens and Zhang win Australian Open women’s doubles title

Zhang Shuai (left) and Elise Mertens pose with the winners’ trophy after their victory in the women’s doubles final at the Australian Open. (AFP pic)

MELBOURNE : Belgium’s Elise Mertens and Chinese partner Zhang Shuai clinched their first Grand Slam women’s doubles title as a team Saturday when they downed Anna Danilina and Aleksandra Krunic at the Australian Open.

The fourth seeds, in only their seventh event together, were too good for the seventh-seeded Kazakh and Serbian pair on Rod Laver Arena, winning 7-6 (7/4), 6-4.

Currently ranked sixth, Mertens will reclaim the women’s doubles world number one ranking with the victory.

It was a third Australian Open doubles crown for the experienced Belgian, who won in 2021 alongside Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka and again in 2024 playing with Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei.

Zhang won the tournament with Australian Samantha Stosur in 2019.