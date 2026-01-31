Harrison, Skupski win Australian Open doubles title in first major together

The victory in front of raucous Australian fans gave Harrison his first Grand Slam title. It was a fourth in doubles and mixed doubles for Skupski but his first outside Wimbledon.
With the roof closed at Rod Laver Arena due to rain, the match began at a rapid pace, with Harrison and Skupski taking an early 4-2 lead before Kubler and Polmans rallied with strong support from the home crowd to level the set.
They forced a tense tiebreak, which the British-American pair narrowly clinched with a powerful overhead smash from Skupski.
In the second set, Harrison and Skupski broke early and maintained their advantage despite a determined fightback from the Australian duo.
Despite seeing two championship points saved by the determined Australian duo, the British-American duo ultimately secured the title on their third match point when Harrison delivered a decisive ace down the middle.