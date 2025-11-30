Afghan suspect in Washington shooting likely radicalised in US

Members of the public place flowers at the site where two National Guard members were shot in Washington. (EPA Images pic)

WASHINGTON : The Afghan suspect in the shooting of two National Guard members in Washington may have been radicalised after entering the US, homeland security secretary Kristi Noem said when questioned about his motive on Sunday talk shows.

Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, faces a first-degree murder charge in the November 26 shooting that left a 20-year-old guardsman dead and another critically wounded.

“I will say we believe he was radicalised since he’s been here in this country,” Noem said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

“We do believe it was through connections in his home community and state, and we’re going to continue to talk to those who interacted with him, who were his family members, who talk to them,” said Noem during a separate interview on ABC.

Lakanwal entered the United States in 2021 as part of a massive airlift by then-president Joe Biden’s administration during the US military withdrawal and subsequent return to power of Taliban forces.

A resident of the western US state of Washington, Lakanwal allegedly drove cross-country to carry out the shooting a few blocks from the White House – an attack that shocked Americans on the eve of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Officials from President Donald Trump’s administration, which reportedly granted Lakanwal US asylum in April 2025, have blamed Biden’s administration for lax vetting during the Afghan airlift.

Noem told ABC’s “This Week” that Lakanwal was “maybe vetted” after entering the United States but said it was “not done well.”

“Crooked Joe Biden, Mayorkas, and so-called ‘Border Czar’ Kamala Harris really screwed our Country by letting anyone and everyone come in totally unchecked and unvetted!” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform Sunday.

Officials said that before coming to the United States, Lakanwal had served in a CIA-backed Afghan “partner force” unit fighting the Taliban.

US government officials have since suspended visas for all Afghan nationals and frozen decisions in all asylum cases.