France coach Deschamps excited by Mbappe-Haaland clash at World Cup

WASHINGTON : France coach Didier Deschamps looked forward to a showdown between Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland after his side were drawn on Friday in the same group as Norway at the 2026 World Cup.

“It will be a great duel,” Deschamps told reporters in Washington, where France and Norway came out alongside Senegal in a tough-looking Group I.

“Both teams have lots of other big names, but of course Kylian and Haaland are two players recognized around the world and they will be two of the contenders to be the top scorer.”

Mbappe has scored 30 goals in 24 games for Real Madrid and France since the beginning of this season, while Haaland has netted 33 in 24 appearances for Manchester City and Norway.

Haaland’s goals helped Norway top their qualifying group ahead of Italy as they secured a first appearance at the World Cup finals since 1998.

France will be looking to win a third World Cup to make up for losing the 2022 final on penalties to Argentina in Qatar.

Group I will be completed by the winner of one of the intercontinental play-offs to take place in March, from either Iraq, Bolivia or Suriname.

A meeting with Senegal brings back memories of 2002, when France went to the tournament in Japan and South Korea as holders but lost to the west African nation in their opening match and ended up being eliminated in the group stage.

“Every World Cup has its own story and we need to make sure this one is as beautiful as possible,” added Deschamps, who will step down after the tournament to bring an end to a 14-year reign at the helm of Les Bleus.

If France top their section, they will play one of the best third-placed teams from the group stage in the round of 32. But then it is likely that Germany would stand in their way in the last 16.

“Of course, as France we have a status and there is a lot of expectation around us, but we need to show respect and humility from the beginning,” added Deschamps.

“Before thinking about what is at the top of the mountain, we will need to work our way up gradually and the first steps are difficult.”