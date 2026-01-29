Haaland ends barren run as Man City reach Champions League last 16

Man City’s Erling Haaland (left) chips the ball over Galatasaray goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir for the opener at the Etihad Stadium. (EPA Images pic)

MANCHESTER : Erling Haaland ended his 10-game wait for a goal from open play as Manchester City beat Galatasaray 2-0 on Wednesday to book their place in the Champions League last 16.

Rayan Cherki was also on target for Pep Guardiola’s men, who took advantage of results elsewhere going their way to sneak into the top eight and avoid a perilous play-off next month.

City know the dangers of the play-off round only too well after being dumped out at that stage by Real Madrid 12 months ago.

A week on from an embarrassing defeat to Bodo/Glimt that put their place in the top eight at risk, City made amends against a Galatasaray side that will go into the play-offs.

Haaland had been left on the bench by Guardiola for the first time in the Premier League this season for Saturday’s 2-0 win over Wolves.

The Norwegian’s only goal since Dec 27 prior to Wednesday had come from the penalty spot against Brighton.

But Haaland showed no signs of a lack of confidence when he nonchalantly lifted the ball over Galatasaray goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir from Jeremy Doku’s fine through ball.

Doku was also the creator for the second goal when he picked out Cherki inside the box to slam low into the corner.

But the Belgian’s departure soon after with what appeared to be a hamstring injury was the one sour note of the night for Guardiola.

With City still in the running for silverware in four competitions, they were desperate to avoid adding two more games to a congested calendar in February.

With new signing Marc Guehi not yet eligible to play in the Champions League, Guardiola was again forced to name an experimental defence without centre-backs Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol.

But the Turkish champions failed to seriously test City’s weak spot despite boasting the presence of Victor Osimhen up front.

The Nigerian forced Gianluigi Donnarumma into one stop just after the hour mark but his shot was too close to the giant Italian.

Guardiola continued to frantically prowl the touchline in the second period but all the drama was taking place away from the Etihad Stadium to secure City’s place in the last 16.

Real Madrid’s 4-2 defeat at Benfica and a 1-1 draw between Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle saw all three miss the chance to finish ahead of City.