Vinicius’ stunner helps Real Madrid edge Benfica in play-off marred by alleged racism

Vinicius Junior was booked for his dancing celebration in front of Benfica’s supporters, which later sparked an exchange with Gianluca Prestianni. (EPA Images pic)

LISBON : Vinicius Junior scored a sensational goal to earn Real Madrid a 1-0 Champions League play-off first-leg victory at Benfica on Tuesday, although the match was marred by apparent racist abuse aimed at the Brazilian.

After curling into the top corner in the 50th minute, Vinicius seemed to argue with Gianluca Prestianni, after which he complained to French referee Francois Letexier, who halted the match for more than 10 minutes as he applied the racism protocol.

Benfica coach Jose Mourinho was sent off in the final stages of a spiky game for complaining too vociferously, meaning he will miss the second leg against his former team at the Santiago Bernabeu next week.

Alvaro Arbeloa’s Madrid earned a narrow and nervy victory at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon to take an advantage into that clash, as well as avenging their dramatic 4-2 defeat by Benfica in the league phase.

That collapse dragged the record 15-time champions down into the play-off round while helping Mourinho’s side reach it by the skin of their teeth.

However, this was a far different affair, with Arbeloa’s Madrid much sturdier than a few weeks ago.

They were bolstered by French superstar Kylian Mbappe’s return after he sat out of their last game because of knee discomfort.

Vinicius, back to his vibrant best since Arbeloa replaced Xabi Alonso at the helm in January, dragged the first good chance of the game inches wide of the far post.

Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois made a fine save to keep out Fredrik Aursnes’s deflected effort from distance as Benfica held their own.

Madrid’s quality began to shine through before the interval, with Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin, who scored a stunning late goal when the teams met in January, denying Mbappe and Arda Guler.

The Ukrainian stopper could do nothing, though, about Vinicius’s sensational strike after 50 minutes.

Racism protocol

On the left of the area, with nothing else on, Vinicius curled a sumptuous effort into the top corner to put Madrid ahead.

The Brazilian was booked for his dancing celebration in front of Benfica’s supporters.

That sparked an exchange with Prestianni, who pulled his shirt over his mouth before seeming to say something to Vinicius.

The Brazilian then ran over to Letexier and, pointing at Prestianni, seemed to claim that he had been called “mono”, the Spanish word for monkey.

The official activated the racism protocol, and Vinicius sat in Madrid’s dugout, with the game on hold for several minutes.

When it eventually resumed, Vinicius was jeered by Benfica supporters and three times denied by Trubin in the minutes that followed.

Mourinho was sent off in the 85th minute as he appealed for a second yellow card for Vinicius, costing him a spot on the bench back at his old hunting ground, where he led Madrid between 2010 and 2013.

The long stoppage led to 12 minutes of added-on time, but Benfica could not use them to find an equaliser and faces an uphill struggle to progress in the Spanish capital next week.