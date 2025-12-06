Seremban Sentral to generate RM300mil in retail revenue a year, create 2,500 jobs

Transport minister Loke Siew Fook (third from left) and Sunway Group chairman Jeffrey Cheah at the groundbreaking ceremony for Seremban Sentral today. (Bernama pic)

SEREMBAN : The Seremban Sentral transit-oriented development is expected to generate up to RM300 million in business revenue annually and create about 2,500 jobs in various sectors, spurring Negeri Sembilan towards becoming a modern and competitive urban hub.

Transport minister Loke Siew Fook said the 8.42ha development involves an estimated gross development value of RM2 billion.

“Through this development, it is estimated that up to RM300 million in annual business revenue can be generated, including at least RM15 million in monthly income for the local workforce generated through direct and support-chain economic activities.

“The Seremban Sentral development also targets at least 6,000 daily commuters travelling between homes, workplaces, and healthcare and lifestyle centres, marking a major leap towards modern urban mobility,” he said at the groundbreaking ceremony for the project, organised by Railway Assets Corporation (RAC) and lead developer Sunway Group.

Present were Sunway Group founder and chairman Jeffrey Cheah, transport ministry secretary-general and RAC board chairman Jana Santhiran Muniayan and RAC chief executive officer Azhar Ahmad.

Loke, who is the Seremban MP, said Seremban Sentral is not merely a physical development project, but a symbol of a resurgence that bolsters the identity of the city as a modern and sustainable economic centre.

He said the first phase of the development, from 2026 to 2030, focuses on core components such as Sunway Medical Centre Seremban, the first hospital to be built next to the Seremban railway station.

Also being developed is a shopping mall managed by Sunway Malls and designed as a modern commercial centre along with an office tower, one of the tallest buildings in the state.

The second phase will see additional residential and commercial development as well as community facilities to be developed in stages from 2029 to 2039.

“Once the project is fully completed, it will reflect a large-scale development that is modern, comprehensive, and focussed on the wellbeing and convenience of the people of Seremban,” he said.

Loke said the project also emphasises the development of medical tourism in Negeri Sembilan, particularly with the establishment of the Sunway Medical Centre, which is expected to be a catalyst for the sector.

He noted that medical tourism has proven successful in Penang and Melaka, and with Negeri Sembilan’s strategic location near the Klang Valley, it is believed to have strong potential in attracting international tourists.