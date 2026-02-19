DAP congress in July to review role in government

DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook insisted the party will not withdraw support for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim even if the delegates at its congress decide party leaders should relinquish their positions in the unity government.

PETALING JAYA : DAP will hold a special congress on July 12 to decide whether the party’s leaders should resign from their positions in the unity government while continuing to support it in Parliament.

DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook said the 4,000 delegates attending the congress will vote on whether DAP leaders should resign as ministers, deputy ministers, state executive councillors, local councillors and GLC appointees, Sin Chew Daily reported.

Loke said the congress would serve as an internal “referendum” as this will be the first time the party has entrusted such a major political decision to a congress, rather than having the central executive committee (CEC) decide on the matter.

The transport minister stressed that regardless of the outcome, the party’s MPs would continue backing the government until the next general election.

He also insisted that DAP would not withdraw support for the unity government or take part in any attempts to form a “backdoor government”.

“This is not a threat (to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim), but a review of our role in government,” he said, adding that some DAP leaders were still adjusting to the pressures of being in government after years in the opposition.

“We will ensure the government remains stable. Our 40 MPs will ensure the government’s stability.”

Loke noted that the CEC had previously made decisions on joining or leaving political coalitions, in accordance with the party’s constitution, without putting the matter to a delegates’ vote.

“However, given the current circumstances, especially the impact of the Sabah state election, it is necessary for delegates to decide our direction collectively,” he said.

“We want the process to be more institutionalised and democratic.”

On Dec 2, Loke said the party would work closely with Anwar to accelerate reforms over the next six months following DAP and Pakatan Harapan’s drubbing in the Sabah state election, where DAP lost all eight seats it contested.

However, political analysts have warned that the party’s plan to fast-track its reform agenda risks being seen as mere “political sugar coating” if not accompanied by tangible measures.