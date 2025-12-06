At least 23 people killed in nightclub fire in India’s Goa

The fire broke out at a club in Arpora in the North Goa district. (envato elements pic)

NEW DELHI : At least 23 people were killed in a fire at a popular nightclub in the Indian resort city of Goa, chief minister Pramod Sawant and other officials said early Sunday.

Several tourists were among the dead in the fire, which broke out at about midnight at a club in Arpora in the North Goa district, according to officials cited by the Press Trust of India.

“Today is a very painful day for all of us in Goa. A major fire incident at Arpora has taken the lives of 23 people,” Sawant wrote on X.

“I visited the incident site and have ordered an inquiry into this incident,” he said. “Those found responsible will face most stringent action under the law — any negligence will be dealt with firmly.”

Sawant told journalists at the scene that “three to four” tourists had died. Three people died from burn injuries, while the others died from suffocation, he said.

Goa, a former Portuguese colony on the shores of the Arabian Sea, lures millions of tourists every year with its nightlife, sandy beaches and laid-back coastal atmosphere.