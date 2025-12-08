Thai soldier killed, several wounded in Cambodia border clashes

Local residents evacuate following clashes along the Cambodia-Thailand border in Preah Vihear province on Monday. (AFP pic)

BANGKOK : A Thai soldier was killed and several others were wounded in fresh border clashes with Cambodia, Thailand’s army said Monday, with both sides trading blame for the latest eruption in fighting along their frontier.

After Cambodian troops fired on Thai forces early Monday morning in Ubon Ratchathani province, “the Army received reports that Thai soldiers were attacked with supporting fire weapons, resulting in one soldier killed and four wounded”, Thai army spokesman Winthai Suvaree said in a statement.

Cambodia’s defence ministry spokeswoman Maly Socheata said Thai forces launched an attack on Cambodian troops in the border provinces of Preah Vihear and Oddar Meanchey early Monday morning, adding that Cambodia had not retaliated.

AFP also reported Thailand had launched airstrikes against Cambodian military.

The border dispute erupted into a five-day war in July before a ceasefire deal was brokered by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and US President Donald Trump in October. The ceasefire was signed during the Asean summit in Kuala Lumpur in October.

About 48 people were killed and over 300,000 temporarily displaced during the July clashes, with both sides exchanging rockets and heavy artillery fire.