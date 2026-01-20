Thai cops seek info from Malaysian authorities on suspected drug dealer

Sungai Golok police chief Thun Sirikhunt said efforts to trace the suspect, identified only as Luna and believed to be in her 30s, have so far been unsuccessful. (PDRM pic)

PASIR MAS : Thai police have sought the cooperation of Malaysian authorities to obtain further information on a woman suspected to be a drug dealer and who is believed to have fled to Thailand.

This followed the seizure of marijuana worth RM1.82 million by Malaysian police early this month.

Sungai Golok police chief Thun Sirikhunt said efforts to trace the suspect, identified only as Luna and believed to be in her 30s, have so far been unsuccessful.

Speaking to the Malaysian media today through a local translator, he said Thai police had requested additional information from their Malaysian counterparts to assist in the investigations.

“Preliminary information indicates that the woman is believed to hold dual citizenship. Searches were conducted around Sungai Golok town, but to date, we have not received any new information or succeeded in tracing her,” he said.

On Jan 11, Bernama reported that the Malaysian police crippled a drug trafficking syndicate in Kelantan with the arrest of three local men and the seizure of 52kg of marijuana flowers worth RM1.82 million in two raids in Kuala Krai on Jan 3.

Bukit Aman narcotics crime investigation department director Hussein Omar Khan was quoted as saying that the mastermind of the syndicate, which had been active since September 2024, was believed to be a woman in her 30s from a neighbouring country who was suspected of having dual citizenship.