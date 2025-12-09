SEA Games selection scandal: Teen sprinter dropped over alleged fake injury

Danish Irfan’s parents, Noor Haslinda Mohd Zin and Tamrin Hashim, speaking about their son’s disputed SEA Games withdrawal. (Malaysia Athletics pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : A national sprint coach is under investigation after an 18-year-old athlete alleged he was instructed to fake an injury and withdraw from Malaysia’s 4x100m squad for the 2025 SEA Games.

The parents of the athlete, Danish Irfan Tamrin, say the move robbed him of a rightful place and exposed a deeper flaw in the selection system.

Danish had just returned from the Asean School Games (ASG) in Brunei with a silver in the 100m, gold in the 200m and gold in the 4x100m relay.

Danish Irfan (102) racing to silver in the 100m at the Asean School Games in Brunei. (Noor Haslinda pic)

His 10.61s in the 100m placed him among Malaysia’s top four sprinters this season, qualifying him for the relay pool.

Days later, he found himself removed from the SEA Games list.

What happened in between is now the subject of a formal complaint to Malaysia Athletics (MA), supported by WhatsApp messages, a medical report from the National Sports Institute (ISN), and a detailed letter of concern from his father.

MA secretary-general Nurhayati Karim met both parents and said the federation would investigate “transparently and thoroughly”.

A promising season, then a sudden exclusion

Danish entered the SEA Games cycle with momentum. After the national schools (MSSM) season, he joined the centralised training camp in Bukit Jalil, a commitment his mother says came at the expense of schooling.

“He has been living in Bukit Jalil because he believed he had a real chance,” said Noor Haslinda Mohd Zin.

His ASG results strengthened that belief. But on November 19, MA released its SEA Games shortlist.

The name on the 4x100m squad was senior sprinter Khairul Hafiz Jantan, who clocked slower times this year. Danish was not listed.

On November 26, while still in Brunei, his coach sent him WhatsApp instructions to write a withdrawal letter citing “back pain”.

The screenshots show the coach dictating the format line by line — the heading, the subject line, and the injury excuse. Danish hesitates, asking: “Write what, coach?”

Screenshots of WhatsApp messages showing the coach’s instructions to Danish Irfan on drafting a withdrawal letter citing a false injury.

The mother said this was the moment the family realised something was deeply wrong.

“My son was healthy. He had no back injury. He was told to write exactly what the coach wanted.

Danish complied because he feared the consequences of refusing,” she said.

Medical tests contradict coach’s claim

On December 1, Danish underwent a full assessment at ISN. The report stated he was fit for competition, contradicting the injury claim in the withdrawal letter.

The family brought this straight to MA, but then, the appeal deadline to the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) had already passed.

Danish submitted an appeal on December 3, attaching the ISN report and stating clearly that the withdrawal letter was written “under instruction from the coach”.

OCM rejected it as “out of time”.

For the family, the sequence was damning: Danish was instructed to withdraw before he had any medical assessment; he was allegedly told to pretend to be injured at ISN; and when ISN cleared him, the window for appeal had closed.

Noor Haslinda said: “How can a coach tell an athlete to fake an injury? And then the MA uses the false letter as the reason to drop him?

“It makes no sense. It is not ethical. It is not honest.”

Parents fear blacklisting for speaking up

On December 6, the parents met MA’s secretary-general. She told them the matter would be examined by the disciplinary committee.

That same night, an individual informed the family that the coach had allegedly remarked: “Maybe after this, Danish will be blacklisted by MA.”

This triggered the father’s formal “Letter of Concern”, sent on December 8.

In it, Tamrin Hashim asks MA to confirm whether any conversation about blacklisting his son took place.

He writes: “This information, although unverified, is extremely worrying. It concerns the future of a young athlete trying to build a career and reputation in national sport.”

Tamrin asks for written assurance that no punitive action is planned, and for MA to investigate the remark if it was indeed made.

He also warns that the family “will not hesitate to take this to the appropriate legal channels” if no fair, transparent resolution is reached.

A case that raises sharper questions about selection control

The dispute goes beyond one athlete’s place in the relay. It exposes a structural weakness that many in Malaysian athletics have long raised privately: coaches hold too much control over selection, and the safeguards meant to protect young athletes are weak.

Danish Irfan with the Malaysian 4x100m relay team after winning gold at the Asean School Games in Brunei (left) and celebrating with the Jalur Gemilang after winning gold in the 200m at the same meet. (Noor Haslinda pic)

The WhatsApp messages appear to show a coach directing an athlete to lie in writing.

If true, it raises issues that touch athlete welfare, administrative integrity, and the credibility of national selection.

The ISN finding — which contradicts the withdrawal letter — adds weight to the family’s claim of coercion.

It also places ISN in an uncomfortable position: if athletes are told to “act injured”, its assessments risk becoming performative rather than medical.

Several officials contacted by FMT said such a scenario “has no precedent” in recent Malaysian sport.

One described it as “a breach of trust at the heart of athlete management”.

MA has stated it will not tolerate unprofessional behaviour. But it has not commented publicly on the coach’s messages or the family’s allegation of intimidation.

An 18-year-old caught between authority and ambition

Danish did not write the withdrawal letter because he wanted to give up his SEA Games spot.

He wrote it because a coach instructed him to. He did not claim a back injury because he was in pain. He did it because he felt he had no choice.

His parents say he has been left confused, demoralised and anxious about his future.

“He worked hard, he delivered results, and this is what happened,” said Noor Haslinda. “It is unfair to put any athlete through this.”

Tamrin added: “We want MA to protect our son, not punish him for speaking the truth.”

The family is now waiting for MA’s investigation. What the MA decides will determine not just whether Danish is safe to continue his career, but whether the system itself can be trusted to safeguard its athletes.