Probe on sprinter’s ‘forced’ SEA Games withdrawal nearly done

KUALA LUMPUR : The probe into the alleged forced withdrawal of young sprinter Danish Irfan Tamrin from last year’s Thailand SEA Games is expected to be completed within two weeks, the chairman of the investigation committee said.

Salim Parlan said 13 people had been called up to assist in the investigation, which began on Jan 6, with the last individual giving a statement on Jan 14.

“We have recorded statements from all individuals involved and are now preparing the investigation report on this case.

“The findings will be submitted to the Malaysia Athletics president before being forwarded to the youth and sports minister for further action,” he said.

Danish was allegedly forced to write a letter claiming he was injured, leading to his withdrawal from the SEA Games.

This was believed to have occurred after the sprinter won the silver medal in the 100m event at the Asean Schools Games with a time of 10.61 seconds, which qualified him to represent the country.

That placed him among the top four athletes to be considered for selection in the 4x100m relay event at the SEA Games.