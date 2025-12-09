Ukraine’s Zelensky says ‘ready’ for elections if security ensured

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said security must be provided first for any vote to happen, and asked the US to help ensure it. (EPA Images pic)

KYIV : President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday he was ‘ready’ to hold new elections if security was ensured for the poll in the war-torn country.

His comments came after US President Donald Trump accused Kyiv of “using war” to avoid elections, which have been postponed after martial law was imposed in the country following Russia’s invasion in February 2022.

“I am ready for the elections,” Zelensky told journalists, during a virtual media briefing.

He added that he was asking lawmakers to prepare “proposals regarding the possibility of amending the legislative foundations and the law on elections during martial law”.

Still, for any vote to happen, security must be provided first, he said, asking the US to help ensure it.

“I am now asking, I declare this openly, for the United States of America to help me, possibly together with European colleagues, to ensure security for holding elections,” he said.

Ukraine’s martial law, effective since Feb 24, 2022, when Russia launched a full-scale invasion, prohibits holding elections during wartime.

Ukrainian cities are pounded by Russian drones and missiles almost daily, while hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians are fighting at the front.

Zelensky also said that the initial US plan for ending the war has been broken down into three documents — a framework 20-point agreement, and two separate papers, one on security guarantees and another one on Ukraine’s post-war recovery.

“There are three. Yes, that’s true. We are discussing them with the Americans and have already started discussions with the Europeans,” Zelensky said, adding that he was hoping to send the updated version of the plan to the US on Wednesday.

Zelensky also said the US and some other Nato countries don’t see Ukraine in the alliance.

“Look, we are realists, we truly want to be in Nato. In my opinion, this is fair. But we know for sure that neither the United States of America nor a few other countries, to be frank, see Ukraine in Nato at this time,” Zelensky told journalists.