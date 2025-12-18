Speedy Tigers maul Singapore to storm into SEA Games hockey final

The national men’s hockey team has won a record 17 gold medals at the SEA Games since their first participation in 1971. (Malaysian Hockey Confederation Instagram pic)

PETALING JAYA : The national men’s hockey team advanced to the SEA Games final by crushing Singapore 12-2 in today’s semi-final, putting them in contention to defend the gold medal they won two years ago in Cambodia.

Syed Syafiq Syed Cholan and Azrai Aizad Abu Kamal struck a hattrick each for the Speedy Tigers, who will face hosts Thailand in tomorrow’s final.

Thailand booked their place in the final after edging Indonesia 4-3 in a penalty shootout after both teams were tied 1-1 in regulation time.

Speedy Tigers head coach Sarjit Singh expressed satisfaction with his players’ performance, praising them for denying Singapore any chance of a comeback at the Thailand National Sports University in Chonburi.

“We took a comfortable lead and the players stayed focused throughout the match. They played very well,” said Sarjit, reported Berita Harian.

Today’s match saw the Speedy Tigers come out firing on all cylinders from the opening whistle, giving Singapore no breathing space.

Syed Syafiq netted three penalty corner goals in the 15th, 32nd and 36th minutes while forward Azrai struck three field goals in the 16th, 22nd and 31st minutes.

Midfielder Fitri Saari got the ball rolling for Malaysia in the seventh minute with a field goal, while Amirul Hamizan Azahar (11th minute), Nik Aiman Nik Rozemi (21st), Amanraj Singh (41st), Norsyafiq Sumantri (59th) and Shello Silverius (60th) chipped in with one goal each.

Yap Wee Lee (54th minute) and Zaki Zulkarnain (58th minute) replied for Singapore.

Qualifying for the final further cements Malaysia’s status as a SEA Games hockey powerhouse, having won a record 17 gold medals since their first participation in 1971.

Malaysia has finished as runners-up only once, at the 1973 edition in Singapore.