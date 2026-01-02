Mall officer jailed over shopping voucher fraud

The accused is reported to have used the e-vouchers for personal spending at the Marina Square shopping centre in Singapore. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : A Malaysian man has been jailed in Singapore for using his position as a customer relations officer at the Marina Square shopping centre to fraudulently obtain S$27,915 (about RM88,013) in e-vouchers for use in the mall.

The Straits Times reported that V Aravindran, 26, was sentenced to a year and eight months’ jail after he pleaded guilty today to a charge of cheating.

He is reported to have used the e-vouchers for personal spending at Marina Square. However, he has since repaid the full amount obtained through the fraudulent activity.

The court was told that Aravindran, as a customer relations officer, managed daily operations at an information counter, handling customer inquiries, and assisting with the shopping mall’s promotion, which included a membership referral campaign.

Under the campaign, each new registered member and the referring member are entitled to receive S$5 e-vouchers credited to their Marina Square membership accounts to be used at the mall’s shops.

Aravindran was given access to an in-house customer management system and could view information such as member lists, and information on voucher issuance.

He is said to have created 2,172 fraudulent accounts on the Marina Square membership mobile application between May 13, 2024, and April 3, 2025.