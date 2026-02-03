M’sian taxis in Singapore must install new road pricing device by 2027

Malaysian taxi operators who failed to install a GPS-based road pricing device by Jan 2027 would face fines or jail. (Facebook pic)

SINGAPORE : Malaysian taxis operating in Singapore will be required to install the Electronic Road Pricing 2.0 (ERP 2.0) system’s on-board unit (OBU) ahead of its rollout on Jan 1, 2027.

Singapore’s acting transport minister Jeffrey Siow said the move was necessary to allow authorities to track and enforce charges for such vehicles if needed.

“For foreign-registered private vehicles, we encourage them to install OBU for usage-based charging, although we recognise that occasional visitors may prefer not to do so.

“Vehicles without an OBU can still pay a daily flat fee of S$5 (RM15), like cars without the in-vehicle unit (IU) today,” he said during the second reading of the Land Transport and Related Matters Bill in Parliament on Tuesday.

Siow said the OBU would be mandatory for all Singapore-registered vehicles as it used satellite technology, rather than gantries, to determine the vehicle’s location for charges.

As of Jan 31, about 930,000 vehicles in Singapore, or more than 93%, have installed the OBU, according to the Singapore Land Transport Authority (LTA).

In a statement, the agency said it was on track to complete the installation exercise this year.

“From Feb 15, 2026, vehicle owners who have been invited to install the OBU but have yet to do so will receive a final reminder from LTA.

“They will be given the next three months from the date of issuance of the final reminder to install the OBU for free. After which, they will need to pay S$35 (RM109) and S$70 (RM216) for the installation of OBU in motorcycles and all other vehicles, respectively,” the statement read.

LTA also warned that unauthorised persons must not offer OBU-related services, including installation, manufacture, modification, repositioning, removal, repair, or advertising.

“For serious cases of non-installation, tampering or unauthorised OBU services, the legislation provides for penalties of up to S$20,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding 12 months, or both,” it added.