JB-S’pore RTS Link Bill 2026 tabled for first reading in Dewan Rakyat

PETALING JAYA : The Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link Bill 2026, granting officers from both countries powers to handle matters before passengers alight or disembark, was tabled for its first reading in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Deputy home minister Shamsul Anuar Nasarah, tabling the bill, said its second and third readings would be carried out during the current parliamentary sitting, Bernama reported.

The RTS is on track to be completed by Dec 31, 2026, with passenger service scheduled to begin in January 2027.

The bill details Malaysia’s obligations under an agreement with the Singapore government on the joint performance of customs, immigration and quarantine clearance as well as security functions.

It will apply at the Bukit Chagar station in Johor Bahru and Woodlands North station in Singapore.

The bill states that official duties at both stations will involve enforcement officers from both Malaysia and Singapore.

Clause 11(1) provides that Singapore enforcement officers at Bukit Chagar station are empowered to require travel documents, conduct body searches with consent, and arrest or detain any person suspected of committing offences under Singapore law relating to CIQ and security functions.

“For the purpose of carrying out official duties within the designated area at Woodlands North station, a Malaysian enforcement officer shall have the same powers as those conferred on a Singapore enforcement officer under this section,” the bill states.

The bill also provides for the management of cross-border incidents, including fire, rescue, medical emergencies and public safety matters.

Clause 14(1) stipulates that responsibility for incident management on board a train in transit is determined by the territory in which the train journey is completed.