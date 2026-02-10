88 TB clusters reported in 2025, 35 still active

The health minister advised symptomatic individuals to practise proper cough etiquette by covering their mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing. (Envato Elements pic)

PETALING JAYA : A total of 88 tuberculosis (TB) clusters involving 254 cases were reported nationwide in 2025, 35 of which remain active, says health minister Dzulkefly Ahmad.

Dzulkefly said there were 13 active clusters in Selangor, followed by Kedah (six), Sarawak (five), federal territories (five), Johor (three), Kelantan (two) and Terengganu (one).

He said 10 TB clusters had been reported nationwide so far this year, all of which are active.

“Selangor recorded four clusters involving 10 cases, Johor one cluster with 37 cases, Kedah and Kelantan one cluster with two cases each, Pahang one cluster with four cases, Perlis one cluster with two cases, and Sabah one cluster involving five cases,” he told the Dewan Rakyat.

He added that screening measures at high-risk institutions such as boarding schools, prisons and workers’ hostels had been conducted based on the ministry’s procedures to handle TB.

He said the ministry checked for symptoms like prolonged cough, fever, loss of appetite and weight loss, while conducting clinical lung examinations, chest X-rays and sputum tests.

Close contacts who do not have TB are screened to detect infection or latent TB and started on preventive treatment.

Dzulkefly advised symptomatic individuals to practise proper cough etiquette by covering their mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.

Last week, the Johor health department confirmed a TB outbreak in Kota Tinggi.