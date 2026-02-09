‘Special treatment’ for Zamri Vinoth? Minister refuses to be drawn into debate

Controversial preacher Zamri Vinoth was arrested on Saturday in connection with the planned protest against so-called illegal houses of worship.

KUALA LUMPUR : The home minister has refused to be drawn into a debate that controversial preacher Zamri Vinoth was accorded “special treatment” following his arrest over the weekend after pictures of him being served food while in police custody made the rounds on social media.

Saifuddin Nasution Ismail told the Dewan Rakyat there were two ways one could interpret the situation.

He said some people would look at such pictures and conclude that the police were not harsh because a detainee was given food and a drink, while others would conclude that the detainee was being given preferential treatment.

“So, it depends on how one chooses to view it. Which is why I am not wading into this matter,” he said when winding up the debate on the king’s speech for his ministry today.

Saifuddin was responding to V Ganabatirau (PH-Klang) who said Zamri appeared to have been served food at a table while in custody after his arrest on Saturday.

Ganabatirau said he had never been treated that way during his own past detentions.

“I have been detained many times. No one has ever served me food at a table. I believe the minister, too (was not served meals by the police) when we were detained,” he said.

Zamri and 18 others were arrested in connection with a planned gathering to protest so-called illegal houses of worship. The protest, however, fizzled out.

Police later said Zamri and a co-organiser were being investigated for sedition, circulating statements with the intent to cause fear, and improper use of network facilities.

To a supplementary question by RSN Rayer (PH-Jelutong) on whether Zamri would be charged with sedition, Saifuddin said he would update the Dewan Rakyat once the investigation paper was completed.

“For now, I do not have any details beyond news of his arrest,” he said.