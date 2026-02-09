Proposed ART system in Putrajaya dropped over high costs

The cost of implementing the ART system is beyond the financial capacity of Putrajaya Corporation as the local authority, said deputy federal territories minister Lo Su Fui. (File pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Putrajaya Corporation (PPj) will not proceed with the proposed trackless tram or autonomous rail transit (ART) system in the administrative capital as the costs of implementation are too high, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy federal territories minister Lo Su Fui said preliminary studies had found that the estimated cost of implementing ART, including infrastructure development, systems, operations and maintenance, would reach RM211.95 million over a 10-year period.

“This cost is beyond the financial capacity of PPj as the local authority. On this basis, PPj will not proceed with the ART in Putrajaya,” he said in reply to a question from Dr Zaliha Mustafa (PH-Sekijang).

However, he said PPj remained open to considering Putrajaya’s public transport planning needs in the future, subject to financial capacity and the approval of allocations, particularly to achieve the target of 70% public transport usage.

Asked about alternative financing models like public-private partnerships to cover the costs, Lo said PPj’s decisions were based on comprehensive evaluations of costs, benefits, risks and current fiscal capacity.

He added that to reduce traffic congestion in Putrajaya, PPj had implemented improvements, including the operation of NadiPutra buses on seven daily routes as well as water taxis.