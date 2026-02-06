Student groups to march to Parliament to demand Auku’s abolition

Representatives of the student groups pushing for Auku’s abolition at a press conference today.

PETALING JAYA : Student groups will march from Taman Tugu to Parliament on Feb 9 to demand the abolition of the Universities and University Colleges Act 1971, commonly known as Auku.

The demonstration, scheduled for 9am, will involve more than 30 student groups, including the Universiti Malaya Association of New Youth (Umany), Himpunan Advokasi Rakyat Malaysia, and Liga Mahasiswa Universiti Malaya (LMUM).

The groups have formed a secretariat named Abolish Auku to organise the peaceful protest.

At a press conference here today, Umany president Tang Yi Ze maintained that Auku restricts students’ freedom and prioritises institutional power.

“This law restricts students’ freedom, weakens critical voices, and grants excessive power to the higher education minister. Universities should be places of free thought, not institutions controlled by political interests,” he said.

The student leaders reminded deputy higher education minister Adam Adli, who was once an outspoken student activist against Auku, not to abandon the cause.

“It would be a grave betrayal if those who once fought to abolish Auku now turn their backs on that struggle. Our demand is simple: abolish Auku now, ” said Ahsanul Akmal, deputy president of LMUM.

He also said the secretariat will continue to expand its numbers while opening its platform to civil society groups and NGOs supportive of its cause.

Last week, the higher education ministry said it had no plans to abolish Auku in its entirety, but pointed out that it has been amended eight times for improvements over the years.

Auku was established in April 1971 and is partially under the legislative authority of the higher education ministry. The Act provides for the establishment, maintenance and administration of universities and public university colleges.

In 1975, it was amended to give the government full control over universities, particularly in the appointment of vice-chancellors who are tasked with appointing deans, deputy deans and heads of institutes, replacing democratic elections among academics.