Border talks with Indonesia not finalised yet, says Anwar

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the proposed border revisions would still need to be referred to the relevant state assemblies and the Conference of Rulers. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Negotiations with Indonesia on revising its land border with Sabah and Sarawak are ongoing and have not been finalised, says Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar denied the opposition’s claims that 5,207ha of land had already been handed over to Indonesia as compensation for three villages near Nunukan, close to the Sabah border.

He told the Dewan Rakyat that what had been agreed on so far was a government-to-government understanding after years of joint surveys, but that the “other process” had yet to run its course.

Anwar added that under this preliminary agreement, Malaysia would gain additional land under the line agreed on with Jakarta, including at Pulau Sebatik and the Sinapat-Sesai segment.

However, he said the proposed border revisions would still need to be referred to the relevant state assemblies and then the Conference of Rulers.

MORE TO COME