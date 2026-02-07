Prioritise safety and academic commitments, says UM ahead of Auku march

Universiti Malaya’s deputy vice-chancellor, Zamri Radzi, said awareness of societal issues fosters critical thinking among students.

PETALING JAYA : Universiti Malaya has urged its students to prioritise their safety and academic commitments ahead of a planned march to Parliament next Monday to demand the abolition of the Universities and University Colleges Act 1971 (Auku).

UM deputy vice-chancellor Zamri Radzi said that awareness of societal issues fosters critical thinking among students, and the university respects their right to express their views on current issues.

“However, freedom of expression must be exercised prudently, within the law, and with consideration for personal safety and the well-being of all involved,” he said in a statement today.

“During this examination period, the university encourages students to carefully consider their academic commitments and personal safety before participating in any off-campus activities.”

Nevertheless, Zamri expressed confidence in the students’ maturity and judgment. He said UM provides structured channels for dialogue on campus, allowing students to voice their concerns constructively and respectfully, in line with the university’s intellectual values.

He also said one of the groups associated with the march – Liga Mahasiswa Universiti Malaya (LMUM) – is not a registered student association and does not represent the university or the broader student body.

More than 30 student groups, including the Universiti Malaya Association of New Youth (Umany) and Himpunan Advokasi Rakyat Malaysia, plan to march from Taman Tugu to Parliament at 9am on Feb 9.

This comes after the higher education ministry said it had no plans to abolish Auku in its entirety, but pointed out that it has been amended eight times for improvements over the years.

Auku was established in April 1971 and is partially under the legislative authority of the higher education ministry. The Act provides for the establishment, maintenance and administration of universities and public university colleges.

In 1975, it was amended to give the government full control over universities, particularly in the appointment of vice-chancellors who are tasked with appointing deans, deputy deans and heads of institutes, replacing democratic elections among academics.