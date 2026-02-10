Govt studying feasibility of making AG, PP answer to Parliament

Making the AG and PP answerable to Parliament requires a comprehensive study in terms of the legal implications, institutional structure and governance, said law and institutional reform minister Azalina Othman Said. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : The government is studying the feasibility of making the attorney-general (AG) and public prosecutor (PP) accountable to Parliament, in line with efforts to separate the two roles, said Azalina Othman Said.

The law and institutional reform minister said the matter was a policy issue that required careful consideration and a comprehensive study in terms of legal implications, institutional structure and governance.

“Therefore, this is among the elements being examined by the technical special task force,” she said in a written parliamentary reply.

She was replying to Ramkarpal Singh (PH-Bukit Gelugor) about the latest status of the government’s efforts to separate the offices of the AG and the PP.

Azalina also said the Attorney-General’s Chambers was finalising the draft bill to amend the constitution on the separation of the two roles.

She said the government would table the amendment bill, followed by an omnibus bill to amend 19 related laws, and then a bill concerning the AG and PP’s remuneration.