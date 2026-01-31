Focus on unity, not divisive language, says former Sabah CM

Former Sabah chief minister Salleh Said Keruak said dialogue, negotiation, and mutual respect are essential for maintaining unity in Malaysia. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : A former Sabah chief minister has urged political leaders to avoid using the word “divorce” when discussing Sabah and Sarawak.

Salleh Said Keruak told FMT that the word provokes strong emotions and can easily be misunderstood.

Salleh, who was chief minister from 1994 to 1996, said discussions around Sabah and Sarawak’s rights and autonomy should focus on strengthening the country.

“In our history, the term (divorce) was only used once in a very extreme situation, when Singapore left Malaysia in 1965,” he said.

“Then prime minister Tunku Abdul Rahman described it as a ‘painful divorce’ as it was a difficult outcome after a serious political breakdown.

“That’s why we need to be careful with our language. Strong words can create unnecessary tension. What we need instead is calm dialogue, negotiation, and mutual respect to keep the country united.”

On Thursday, Gabungan Parti Sarawak secretary-general Alexander Nanta Linggi used the word “divorce” in voicing frustration over quarrels and political bickering in the country.

He urged Peninsular Malaysia leaders to adopt Sarawak’s approach to sensitive issues such as race, religion, and language.

The works minister also stressed that Sarawakians expect their autonomy and rights to be acknowledged, hinting that persistent conflicts could strain ties between the state and the peninsula.