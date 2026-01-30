March 16 decision on Petronas bid to clarify Sarawak regulations

Petronas has sought to clarify the legal provision regarding exploitation of petroleum resources in Sarawak, following a long dispute. (AFP pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Federal Court has set March 16 to decide on an appliation by Petronas for leave to seek clarity on the applicable regulatory framework governing its Sarawak operations.

The court set the date during online proceedings today with the federal and Sarawak governments, who are named as respondents, represented by their respective Attorney-General’s Chambers.

Petronas had applied for the court to expedite the case, Borneo Post reported.

The company has previously said it brought the suit to have the Federal Court give a definitive determination on the legal position applicable to the petroleum sector in Sarawak.

Petronas and Sarawak’s oil and gas company Petros, as well as the federal and state authorities, have been in dispute over exploitation of petroleum resources in the state.

Bank guarantee case decision on Feb 26

Separately, the Kuching High Court reportedly delayed its decision on a suit brought by Petros over a RM7.95 million bank guarantee related to gas supply.

A decision on the suit was expected today, but has been postponed to Feb 26. The suit seeks to reclaim the amount Petronas had received under a bank guarantee given by Petros.

The High Court also rescheduled its decision on a judicial review leave application by five Petronas subsidiaries against the Sarawak utility ministry and state director of gas distribution.

The five companies – Malaysia LNG Sdn Bhd, Malaysia LNG Dua Sdn Bhd, Malaysia LNG Tiga Sdn Bhd, Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd and Petronas LNG 9 Sdn Bhd – want to challenge the RM120 million in penalties imposed on them.

The court fixed Feb 6 to deliver its decision, previously expected on Feb 3.