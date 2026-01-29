If you don’t like Sarawak, just divorce us, says Nanta

GPS secretary-general Alexander Nanta Linggi today suggested that Peninsular Malaysia follow Sarawak’s approach to managing sensitive issues related to race, religion and language. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) secretary-general Alexander Nanta Linggi has voiced his frustration over what he sees as constant quarrels and political bickering in Peninsular Malaysia.

The works minister today suggested that Peninsular Malaysia follow Sarawak’s approach to managing sensitive issues related to race, religion and language – which he said are discussed and resolved in harmony in the state.

He said that despite Dayaks and Chinese making up about 70% of Sarawak’s population and Malays accounting for roughly 30%, interethnic relationships in the state have remained stable and constructive, reflecting a culture of mutual understanding and respect.

“You should learn from us. Over here, you quarrel over everything,” he said on BFM’s The Breakfast Grille.

“I have this feeling right now, and I’m forced to feel this way… I’m sorry to say it, but looking at what’s happening on the mainland… Maybe we were never meant to be one nation in the first place.

“(Maybe) that’s why God separated us with the South China Sea. I want Malaysia to move forward as a progressive nation, where people live in harmony. Is that too much to ask?”

Asked if Sarawak would ever break away from Malaysia, the Kapit MP remarked that his grandfather, Jugah Barieng, signed the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) for Sarawak.

He said that as Jugah’s descendant, he felt duty-bound to protect Malaysia.

He stressed that he loved the country.

“But when it comes to Sarawak, I’ll be with the premier (Abang Johari Openg) and the leaders in Sarawak. I’m a Sarawakian. Sarawak first in this matter.

“But I am worried. If we continue to quarrel over everything, then don’t blame us, don’t blame Sarawakians.

“If you don’t like us, just divorce us. Forget it.

“I don’t really want that to happen. But we must be respected, and we must be understood. We don’t want to waste our time on bickering.”

Nanta acknowledged that while the state had seen progress in MA63’s implementation, key issues remain unresolved – particularly those surrounding oil and gas rights.

Stressing that the state wants control over its oil and gas, he assured Petronas that Sarawak had no intention of “hurting” the national energy company.

“Petronas shouldn’t be worried. We’re not going to hurt Petronas purposely. Why would we want to kill off Petronas?” he said.

Earlier this month, Petronas filed a motion in the Federal Court to seek clarity on the applicable regulatory framework governing its operations in Sarawak to ensure its operations in the state complied with applicable laws and governance practices.

The national oil company said the suit was not meant to challenge Sarawak’s development aspirations or hinder Petroleum Sarawak Bhd (Petros), the state’s sole gas aggregator, but to obtain the Federal Court’s definitive determination on the legal position applicable to the petroleum sector in the state.

Despite a series of dialogues and negotiations with Petros since 2024, Petronas said there were still differences that had led to uncertainty over its obligations in Sarawak.

While Putrajaya has said the management and regulation of the oil and gas industry are only determined by federal laws, specifically the Petroleum Development Act, the Sarawak government has repeatedly insisted that the Act cannot supersede the state’s Oil Mining Ordinance 1958.