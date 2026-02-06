Mocking Sarawak’s MA63 push will backfire, says Wanita PBB

Wanita PBB chief Fatimah Abdullah said negative narratives, including criticisms of Sarawak premier Abang Johari Openg, would strengthen Sarawakians’ collective resolve. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Attempts to pit Sarawak against Sabah over the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) via divisive narratives will backfire, the women’s wing of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) has warned.

The wing’s leaders said such attempts would only strengthen the state’s leadership and unite its people, The Borneo Post reported.

Wanita PBB chief Fatimah Abdullah said a recent segment on the Berita 757 news bulletin was an attempt to sow division between the two East Malaysian states.

The said segment featured an unidentified political analyst claiming that Sabah had handled MA63 more prudently than Sarawak and described Sarawak as arrogant.

“That is indeed their way — to divide and provoke. But it makes us determined to strengthen our support towards the leadership and unite the people of Sarawak even more,” she was quoted as saying.

Fatimah said negative narratives, including criticisms of Sarawak premier Abang Johari Openg, would strengthen collective resolve as “we walk as a team for Sarawak”.

“So keep mocking (us), no problem. It makes us walk stronger. It will make us more united and more spirited,” she said.

Fatimah’s deputy, Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali, said the state government had been handling MA63-related matters correctly.

“We are confident in the wisdom and leadership of our premier, especially in handling and fighting for Sarawak’s rights,” said Sharifah Hasidah, who is also a deputy minister in the Sarawak premier’s department.

Sharifah Hasidah cited the increase in state funds – now “tens of billions” compared to the RM5 billion or RM6 billion previously – as tangible outcomes of the MA63 struggle.

The surge in funds justified the government’s efforts to reclaim and defend Sarawak’s rights, she said.