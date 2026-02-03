M’sian man charged with raping woman in Singapore

Malaysian Sharveen Chetty is alleged to have forced a woman to perform oral sex before raping her in some bushes outside the Little India MRT station in Singapore in 2022.

PETALING JAYA : A Malaysian man was charged in Singapore today with raping a domestic worker in 2022 after posing as a police officer.

Sharveen Chetty, 48, faces two charges of raping the woman in some bushes outside the Little India MRT station, and one charge of impersonating a police officer, reported The Straits Times.

He was an employee of transport operator SBS Transit at the time of the alleged incident.

Prosecutors told the Singapore High Court that Chetty was on patrol near the MRT station shortly before 8pm on July 11, 2022, when he came across a group of migrant workers gathered at a grass patch.

The group included the alleged victim, then aged 35, and her boyfriend. The prosecution alleged that Chetty isolated the woman from the group after approaching them and posing as a police officer, asking for identification from those present.

Three members of the group handed over their work permits. When Chetty asked the woman for her identification, she gave him a letter from Singapore’s manpower ministry confirming approval of her foreign worker application, and also handed over her mobile phone at his request.

The court was told that Chetty then instructed the woman to follow him while telling the others to remain behind.

He allegedly led her to a bushy area, where he kissed her after checking that no one was nearby.

Prosecutors said the woman initially resisted but later complied after Chetty threatened to cause problems for her and her friends’ employment status in Singapore.

Chetty is alleged to have forced the woman to perform oral sex before raping her.

Deputy public prosecutor Marcus Foo said witnesses include a doctor who examined the woman the day after the incident, and a Health Sciences Authority analyst who would testify that Chetty’s DNA was found on the woman’s clothing and body.