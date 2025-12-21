Israeli military kills 2 Palestinians in West Bank

Violence in the West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967, has soared since the Gaza war. (EPA Images pic)

JERUSALEM : Israel’s military said it killed two Palestinians in the north of the occupied West Bank Saturday, accusing one of throwing “a block” and the other an explosive at its soldiers.

In a statement, the military said that during an operation “in the area of Qabatiya, a terrorist hurled a block toward the soldiers, who responded with fire and eliminated the terrorist.”

“Simultaneously, during an additional operation in the Silat al-Harithiya area, a terrorist hurled an explosive toward the soldiers, who responded with fire and eliminated the terrorist.”

Both locations are near the city of Jenin.

The Israeli military reported no injuries among its troops.

The Palestinian health ministry said that a 16-year-old boy died “from wounds caused by a bullet of the Israeli occupation forces,” according to the official Wafa news agency.

It also reported that a 22-year-old man was killed by “a bullet to the chest during an occupation forces raid” on Silat al-Harithiya.

Violence in the West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967, has soared since the Hamas attack of Oct 7, 2023 triggered the Gaza war.

It has not subsided despite the truce between Israel and Hamas that came into effect in October.

Israeli troops or settlers have killed more than 1,000 Palestinians, many of them militants but also scores of civilians, in the West Bank since the start of the Gaza war, according to an AFP tally based on Palestinian health ministry figures.

At least 44 Israelis, both soldiers and civilians, have been killed in Palestinian attacks or Israeli military operations, according to official Israeli figures.