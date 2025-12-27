Taiwan rattled by 7.0 magnitude quake

The earthquake struck some 32km off Taiwan’s northeastern coastal city of Yilan, where more than 3,000 homes briefly lost power. (EPA Images pic)

TAIPEI : A 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck some 32km off Taiwan’s northeastern coastal city of Yilan on Saturday, the island’s weather administration said, with no immediate report of major damage.

The quake with a depth of 73km was felt across north Taiwan and shook buildings in the capital Taipei, the administration added, attributing it an intensity four category meaning there could be minor damages.

Taipei city’s government said there was no major damage reported in the immediate aftermath.

More than 3,000 homes in Yilan briefly lost power, Taiwan Power Company said.

Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.

More than 100 people were killed in a quake in southern Taiwan in 2016, while a 7.3 magnitude quake killed more than 2,000 people in 1999.