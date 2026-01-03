Russia condemns US military action in Venezuela

A vehicle burns at La Carlota airbase in Caracas after a series of explosions. (AFP pic)

MOSCOW : Russia condemned the US military action in Venezuela today, saying there was no tenable justification for the attack and that “ideological hostility” had prevailed over diplomacy.

Venezuela is Russia’s most important ally in South America, though the Kremlin has stopped short of offering assistance to Caracas in the event of a conflict with the US.

“This morning, the US committed an act of armed aggression against Venezuela.

“This is deeply concerning and condemnable,” the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

“The pretexts used to justify such actions are untenable. Ideological hostility has triumphed over businesslike pragmatism,” it added.

The statement did not mention Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, whom US President Donald Trump said was captured during today’s military action in the South American country.

“We reaffirm our solidarity with the Venezuelan people,” Russia’s statement said, adding there were no reports of Russian citizens injured in US strikes.