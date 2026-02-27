Vance says ‘no chance’ US strike on Iran would spark lasting war

Vice president JD Vance rejected criticism that a strike on Iran would trap the US in another regional military conflict. (EPA Images pic)

WASHINGTON : US vice president JD Vance said Thursday there is “no chance” a strike on Iran – a move his boss Donald Trump is considering – would lead to protracted war in the region, according to a Washington Post interview.

“The idea that we’re going to be in a Middle Eastern war for years with no end in sight – there is no chance that will happen,” Vance told the paper, essentially rejecting criticism that Washington could get stuck in a military quagmire in the volatile region should Trump order air strikes.

“I think we all prefer the diplomatic option,” said Vance, a US Marine veteran who served in the Iraq war. “But it really depends on what the Iranians do and what they say.”

The Trump administration meanwhile concluded a third round of US-Iran talks Thursday in Geneva, with Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi saying the latest round were the “most intense” so far.