Vance says ‘no chance’ US strike on Iran would spark lasting war

The US vice president prefers the diplomatic option but warns the outcome depends on Tehran’s actions and responses.

JD Vance
Vice president JD Vance rejected criticism that a strike on Iran would trap the US in another regional military conflict. (EPA Images pic)
WASHINGTON:
US vice president JD Vance said Thursday there is “no chance” a strike on Iran – a move his boss Donald Trump is considering – would lead to protracted war in the region, according to a Washington Post interview.

“The idea that we’re going to be in a Middle Eastern war for years with no end in sight – there is no chance that will happen,” Vance told the paper, essentially rejecting criticism that Washington could get stuck in a military quagmire in the volatile region should Trump order air strikes.

“I think we all prefer the diplomatic option,” said Vance, a US Marine veteran who served in the Iraq war. “But it really depends on what the Iranians do and what they say.”

The Trump administration meanwhile concluded a third round of US-Iran talks Thursday in Geneva, with Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi saying the latest round were the “most intense” so far.

